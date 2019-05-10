Austin man heading back to prison for drugs

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going back to prison again for drugs, this time with even a longer sentence.

Tom Heuangsayaseng, 33 of Austin, has been ordered to spend eight years and two months behind bars, with credit for 93 days already served. He pleaded guilty in April to 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine.

Austin Police say Heuangsayaseng sold 27.81 grams of meth to an informant in December 2018.

Heuangsayaseng previously was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison for a 1st degree drug crime in Mower County in 2007.