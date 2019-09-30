Austin man going to prison for stabbing a woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison for stabbing a woman multiple times.

Ernesto Albarran, 49, was sentenced Monday to seven years and two months behind bars, with credit for 203 days already served. He must also pay $1,568.77 in restitution.

Albarran pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault for his March 11 attack on a woman who was found covered in blood with Albarran leaning over her. Austin police say the woman was stabbed in the chest, neck, and right arm.

Court documents state Albarran’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested. Charges of 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder were dismissed as part of a plea deal.