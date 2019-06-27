Clear
Austin man going to prison for killing his mother

Russell Spoors Russell Spoors

Woman was stabbed to death just a half-hour after police were called to her home.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who stabbed his mother to death is sentenced to prison.

Russell Allen Spoors, 35 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree murder for the February 22, 2018, killing of Susan Spoors. On Thursday, he was given 10 years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 490 days already served, and ordered to pay $6,369.98 in restitution.

Authorities say Russell Spoors stabbed his mother three times. The stabbing happened just a half-hour after police had been called to Susan Spoors home because she said she was afraid her son might harm her. Austin police say they arranged a place for her to stay but Susan Spoors decided to remain at home.

The killing also happened just six days after Russell Spoors had been sentenced to two years of probation for attacking an Austin Ambulance crewmember in July 2017.

