AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who stabbed his mother to death is sentenced to prison.
Russell Allen Spoors, 35 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree murder for the February 22, 2018, killing of Susan Spoors. On Thursday, he was given 10 years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 490 days already served, and ordered to pay $6,369.98 in restitution.
Authorities say Russell Spoors stabbed his mother three times. The stabbing happened just a half-hour after police had been called to Susan Spoors home because she said she was afraid her son might harm her. Austin police say they arranged a place for her to stay but Susan Spoors decided to remain at home.
The killing also happened just six days after Russell Spoors had been sentenced to two years of probation for attacking an Austin Ambulance crewmember in July 2017.
Related Content
- Austin man going to prison for killing his mother
- Rochester standoff sends Austin man to prison
- Fourth conviction sending Austin man to prison
- Fleeing police sends Austin man to prison
- Meth sending Austin man to prison
- Prison for Austin heroin dealer
- Austin man pleads guilty to murdering his mother
- Austin man gets over seven years in prison
- Meth and a gun send Austin man to prison
- Austin man heading back to prison for drugs