Austin man going to prison for gun assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s prison and probation for a Mower County man accused of pointing a rifle at a woman.

Angel Manuel Delgado, 33 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years behind bars, with credit for 235 days already served, and five years of supervised probation.

He was arrested in September 2018 after a woman accused Delgado of shooting at her with an Airsoft pistol and pointing a 9 mm rifle at her. The woman told police Delgado had been staying with her for about six weeks and had been acting erratic and paranoid, pointing the rifle out the window at vehicles driving by.

Austin police say a search of Delgado’s bedroom found two Airsoft pistols, the 9 mm rifle, eight clonazepam pills, and a marijuana bong.

He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to 2nd degree assault and 5th degree drug possession.