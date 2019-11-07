Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man going to prison for gun assault

Angel Delgado
Angel Delgado

Arrested in September 2018.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s prison and probation for a Mower County man accused of pointing a rifle at a woman.

Angel Manuel Delgado, 33 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years behind bars, with credit for 235 days already served, and five years of supervised probation.

He was arrested in September 2018 after a woman accused Delgado of shooting at her with an Airsoft pistol and pointing a 9 mm rifle at her. The woman told police Delgado had been staying with her for about six weeks and had been acting erratic and paranoid, pointing the rifle out the window at vehicles driving by.

Austin police say a search of Delgado’s bedroom found two Airsoft pistols, the 9 mm rifle, eight clonazepam pills, and a marijuana bong.

He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to 2nd degree assault and 5th degree drug possession.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Image

Rope rescue training

Image

Music Therapy enhancing the life of a Rochester 6-year-old

Community Events