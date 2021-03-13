Austin man going to federal prison for child porn

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Austin man is going to federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Authorities say Phillip Arlan Koontz, 52, began chatting online with an undercover federal agent posing as a 13-year-old girl in April 2018. Court documents state Kootz sent the agent multiple images containing sexually explicit content involving minor. Investigators say Koontz was also found to possess 478 images of child porn and had a previous conviction for second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Mower County.

He’s now been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

“This repeat offender will spend the next 20 years behind bars,” says Jamie Holt, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) St. Paul. “Community safety is our top priority and hopefully this lengthy sentence will give peace of mind to his victims and their families. HSI special agents will continue to work with our Minnesota law enforcement partners, like the Austin police, to relentlessly pursue child predators and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Koontz had been charged with 24 child porn offenses in Mower County but those local charges were dismissed to make way for his federal prosecution.

“The sexual exploitation of children is a heinous crime, one deserving of a lengthy prison sentence,” says Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk. “Here in Minnesota we are fortunate to have dedicated federal, state, and local investigators who are committed to seeking justice for those who abuse and exploit innocent children.”

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Austin Police Department.