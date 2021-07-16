Austin man going to federal prison for South Dakota meth

SIOUX FALLS, SD - A southern Minnesota man is going to federal prison for dealing drugs in South Dakota.

Ojulu Omot of Austin pleaded guilty to possession with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. His plea agreement says Omot began dealing meth at an undefined time and continued to do so until February 2020.

Omot was arrested in Austin in October 2020 on a federal warrant.

He was sentenced Friday in South Dakota Federal Court to 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Authorities say that when Omot was arrested in Austin he was found with 53.94 grams of marijuana. Mower County prosecution for that has been delayed while Omot's federal case was underway.