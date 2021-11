AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Roger Conner, 29 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in August to second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Conner was arrested in February after being released on probation for a prior conviction on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. This latest conviction is for sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13, the same age range as Conner’s previous victims.