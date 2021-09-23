Austin man gets probation, time served for assault and property damage

AUSTIN, Minn. – Pleading guilty to two violent incidents will not mean any additional time behind bars for a Mower County man.

Bolis Martin Macheik, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail, with credit for 90 days already served. Macheik pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault, fourth-degree damage to property, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

Authorities say Macheik attacked someone on May 16, 2020, in the 500 block of 5th Avenue NW in Austin. Court documents state the victim was left with a fractured bone in the face and cuts to the left forearm and left thigh. Macheik was then arrested after law enforcement said he broke down a door at Twin Towers Apartments in Austin on January 20. Court documents state over $1,000 in damage was done to the door.