AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal over four drug deals results in no more time behind bars.

Tony Virmonh, 32 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation.

He was arrested in November 2019 and charged with 1st degree sale of methamphetamine after Austin police said Viramonh sold meth to an informant four times in June 2019. The total amount of meth involved was around 19 grams.