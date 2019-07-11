Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man gets probation for stolen gun

Jacob Finnegan Jacob Finnegan

Arrested after March 2018 traffic stop.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County driver caught with a stolen handgun is sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation.

Jacob Patrick Finnegan, 24 of Austin, was pulled over for an expired license plate on March 21, 2018. Police say they learned the front and rear plates of Finnegan’s vehicle were registered to different cars and that he failed several field sobriety tests.

Officers say a search of Finnegan’s vehicle then found a .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen, along with some methamphetamine and marijuana.

Finnegan pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Thursday. He will also have to perform 120 hours of community work service and pay a $3,000 fine.

Authorities say Finnegan has three previous drug convictions in Mower County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heatwave could impact the area for a week

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Community Events