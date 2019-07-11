Austin man gets probation for stolen gun

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County driver caught with a stolen handgun is sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation.

Jacob Patrick Finnegan, 24 of Austin, was pulled over for an expired license plate on March 21, 2018. Police say they learned the front and rear plates of Finnegan’s vehicle were registered to different cars and that he failed several field sobriety tests.

Officers say a search of Finnegan’s vehicle then found a .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen, along with some methamphetamine and marijuana.

Finnegan pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Thursday. He will also have to perform 120 hours of community work service and pay a $3,000 fine.

Authorities say Finnegan has three previous drug convictions in Mower County.