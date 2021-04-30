Austin man gets a decade of probation over illegal gun possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting stuck in a railroad crossing leads to an illegal weapons conviction for a Mower County man.

James Lee Chris Walker, 60 of Austin, was charged in March 2020 with 26 counts of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Walker got a truck and a trailer carrying large logs stuck in the rocks at the railroad crossing near Elm Street in Lyle on May 25, 2019. Three trains were delayed as a deputy assisted Walker with getting a tow.

The deputy said Walker had a black powder revolver in his possession, which was seized for officer safety. Court documents stated a review of Walker’s criminal history indicated he was banned from possessing firearms. Walker reportedly told the deputy he thought that didn’t apply to antique guns.

Law enforcement then searched Walker’s home on May 30, 2019, and said they found nine rifles, six shotguns, nine pistols, and various rounds of ammunition. Walker reportedly said his wife had a carry permit and he had no access to the firearms belonging to her.

Walker eventually pleaded guilty to four counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm and has now been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.