Austin man found not guilty in violent summer robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County jury has acquitted a man who was arrested after a violent robbery and cross-border chase.

Tony Viramonh, 31 of Austin, and Joshua James Allen, 31 of Albert Lea, were arrested on June 24, 2018. Albert Lea police accused them of pistol whipping another man and stealing his television. Viramonh and Allen then reportedly sped away from a traffic stop after the robbery, leading to a 20 minute chase into Iowa and back into Minnesota that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.



Viramonh pleaded not guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and after a two-day trial, a jury agreed and found him not guilty.

Allen pleaded guilty in September to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and then was found guilty by a jury of 1st degree aggravated robbery. A sentencing date has not been set.