Austin man found guilty in bloody summer stabbing

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a July 2020 stabbing.

Clifton Dale Robinson, 40 of Austin, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st degree assault, and violent felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty and, after a five-day trial, a Mower County jury found him guilty Thursday of attempted murder and assault but not guilty of illegal gun possession.

Austin police say they were called on July 3, 2020, about an adult male needing medical attention in the 200 block of 1st Street SE. They found the victim in blood soaked clothing from several stab wounds and police say organs in the victim’s abdomen were sticking out through his skin.

A Mower County sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over but says Clifton Robinson exited the vehicle and ran away. Investigators say they found blood in the vehicle, along with a handgun and knife. The driver told law enforcement Robinson had called him and asked for a ride.

Authorities say they went to the apartment house where Robinson lived and found the entry door locked. Police say they looked through the window and saw blood in a stairway. That led to a search of Robinson’s apartment, where officers say they found blood on the floor of every room and a broken knife in the kitchen sink. Court documents say there was more blood on the knife and in the sink.

Investigators say Robinson was then located in the basement of his girlfriend’s home and he was apprehended by a K9 dog. Authorities say Robinson was armed with a knife when he was arrested.

His sentencing is now scheduled for May 6.