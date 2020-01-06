Clear

Austin man facing felony charges after being arrested twice in three days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old Austin man was arrested twice in three days and is facing four felony charges. 

Rochester Police said Cody Bale was arrested Friday night in the 1500 block of 8 ½ St. NSE and was found with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Then early Sunday morning, officers received a call from 3rd Ave. SE and 6 ½ St. SE after a report of someone breaking into cars.

Police said Bale admitted to taking a vacuum from a car. During a search of the vehicle, officers found ammunition and a shotgun in the trunk and .39 grams of meth.

He was previously charged with 2nd-degree burglary in Mower County.

He’s facing two counts of felony drug possession, two counts of felony possession of a firearm or ammunition and four other misdemeanors.

 

