ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old Austin man was arrested twice in three days and is facing four felony charges.
Rochester Police said Cody Bale was arrested Friday night in the 1500 block of 8 ½ St. NSE and was found with marijuana and methamphetamine.
Then early Sunday morning, officers received a call from 3rd Ave. SE and 6 ½ St. SE after a report of someone breaking into cars.
Police said Bale admitted to taking a vacuum from a car. During a search of the vehicle, officers found ammunition and a shotgun in the trunk and .39 grams of meth.
He was previously charged with 2nd-degree burglary in Mower County.
He’s facing two counts of felony drug possession, two counts of felony possession of a firearm or ammunition and four other misdemeanors.
Related Content
- Austin man facing felony charges after being arrested twice in three days
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Man facing felony drug charges after arrest in Clear Lake
- Man facing burglary charge in Austin
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- 19-year-old facing felony sexual exploitation charge
- Austin man facing charges for allegedly slashing son's face
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation