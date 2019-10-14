Austin man facing charges for allegedly slashing son's face

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A domestic disturbance has led to pending charges against a 41-year-old Austin man.

Authorities said they were called Friday night to the 1800 block of 3rd St. NE.

There were three people in the house when an argument took place, and an 18-year-old male said his father brandished a knife and lacerated his cheek.

Authorities said there was a 2-inch deep cut across the son’s cheek.

Emilio Gutierrez is facing a charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.