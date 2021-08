AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man is facing felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged abuse of a child that began when she was eight.

Peter Mee, 30, is facing five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state Mee began sexually abusing a girl when she was eight and it continued until law enforcement was contacted Aug. 26.

Once placed under arrest, Mee immediately asked for a lawyer and did not make a statement.