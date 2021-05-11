Austin man facing 12 felonies takes a plea deal

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of 12 felonies is taking a plea deal.

Dustin Palfrey Cummings, 43 of Austin, was arrested in January 2019 and charged with first-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree burglary, theft, eight counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence.

Investigators say Cummings was involved in the theft of a safe in Adams Township on December 31, 2018. Court documents state the safe contained several firearms, including five rifles and two shotguns.

Cummings has now pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. His sentencing is set for June 3.

Cummings was convicted of second-degree burglary in Mower County in 2015.