Austin man denies threats and kicking a dog

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of a threatening tirade and ended with him kicking a dog is pleading not guilty.

Jeremy James Gilbert, 33 of Austin, was arrested on August 30 and charged with 1st degree burglary, terroristic threats, 5th degree assault, and animal cruelty. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home in Mapleview after an adult male reported that Gilbert threatened to kill him and his dog.

Deputies say the dog was limping but was very friendly and did not display any aggression.

Court documents state that Gilbert told authorities he went to the home to ask about some speakers and the dog attacked Gilbert’s daughter. Gilbert denied kicking the dog or threatening anyone.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021.