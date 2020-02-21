Clear

Austin man charged with threatening to kill his father take a plea deal

Richard Rech
Richard Rech

Police say they found a knife in the living room.

Feb 21, 2020
Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of threatening to kill his father is pleading guilty.

Richard James Rech, 23 of Austin, was arrested on June 17, 2019, after Austin police were called to the 1000 block of 8th Avenue SW. A witness told officers that when Rech was denied money to go buy some marijuana he began yelling and, while holding a knife, eventually threatened to kill his father.

The victim told police he recorded part of the incident on his phone. Court documents state Rech is heard on the recording yelling and making various threats, including “I’m gonna stab your *expletive*.”

Police say a knife was found in the living room and the victim identified it as the one Rech was holding when he threatened to kill him.

Rech was initially charged with 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats but has pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

