Austin man charged with multiple drug sales takes a plea deal

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant seven times pleads guilty.

Authorities say Vincent Johnny, 31 of Austin, met with an informant seven times between November 14, 2019, and January 12, 2020, and sold a total of 16.24 grams of cocaine. Court documents state all the sales took place within the city limits of Austin.

Johnny pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised release and ordered to perform 80 hours of community work service. Johnny was also granted a stay of imposition, which means this felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes his probation.