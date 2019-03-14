Austin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is accused of attempted murder.

Ernesto Albarran, 49 of Austin, is charged with attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, and 1st degree assault for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times.

Austin police say they were called around 12:15 am Monday about a woman screaming and pounding on someone’s door in the 500 block of 14th Street NW. Officer say they arrived at the scene to find a woman covered in blood and Albarran leaning over her. Police say Albarran was arrested after he said “I tried to kill her.”

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and then flown to St. Mary’s in Rochester for treatment of “great bodily harm.” Albarran, also known as Javier Gonzalez Caraballo, was taken to the Mower County Jail where investigators say he admitted stabbing the woman three times. Police say a breath test also indicated Albarran had a blood alcohol content of .229, nearly three times the legal limit.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest, penetrating her lung, as well as the neck and right arm.

When police interviewed the woman on Tuesday in the hospital, she said she had argued with Albarran on Sunday. Court documents state the two were living together with the woman’s young daughter and when the victim went to bed, Albarran got on top of her and began choking her. The woman told police she got away from Albarran and ran out of the house, until Albarran caught up to her and stabbed her where police found her.