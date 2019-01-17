AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential police informant.
Tom Heuangsayaseng, 33 of Austin, was charged Tuesday with 1st degree sale of drugs. Court documents state that he provided 27.81 grams of meth to the informant on December 13, 2018, at an Austin home.
Authorities say Heuangsayaseng has a 2007 conviction in Mower County for a 1st degree controlled substance crime. He served seven years and 10 months for that offense.
Related Content
- Austin man charged with another drug crime
- Austin duo charged with another drug crime
- Austin man takes plea on drug charge
- Austin man pleads not guilty to burglary and drug crimes
- Crystal Lake man charged with drug crime
- Austin man pleads guilty to gun crime
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- $100,000 drug bust in Austin
- Wanted man pleads guilty to drug crime
- Man facing burglary charge in Austin
Scroll for more content...