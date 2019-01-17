Clear
Austin man charged with another drug crime

Got over seven years in prison for 2007 offense.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential police informant.

Tom Heuangsayaseng, 33 of Austin, was charged Tuesday with 1st degree sale of drugs. Court documents state that he provided 27.81 grams of meth to the informant on December 13, 2018, at an Austin home.

Authorities say Heuangsayaseng has a 2007 conviction in Mower County for a 1st degree controlled substance crime. He served seven years and 10 months for that offense.

