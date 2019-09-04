Austin man charged in connection to Howard County bank robbery

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A bank employee and video surveillance in Howard County and Mower County led to the arrest of an Austin man accused in Tuesday’s bank robbery in Lime Springs.

Luis Vega, 27, is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the robbery at Cresco Union Savings Bank.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect left the scene in a motor vehicle. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a ski mask who was allegedly waving a handgun and demanding money.

A bank employee was able to give a vehicle description and that vehicle was caught on video in Lime Springs and Le Roy, Minnesota.

The license plate was captured on video and led authorities to Vega, who was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Austin.