HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A bank employee and video surveillance in Howard County and Mower County led to the arrest of an Austin man accused in Tuesday’s bank robbery in Lime Springs.
Luis Vega, 27, is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the robbery at Cresco Union Savings Bank.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect left the scene in a motor vehicle. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a ski mask who was allegedly waving a handgun and demanding money.
A bank employee was able to give a vehicle description and that vehicle was caught on video in Lime Springs and Le Roy, Minnesota.
The license plate was captured on video and led authorities to Vega, who was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Austin.
Related Content
- Austin man charged in connection to Howard County bank robbery
- Howard County teen charged with multiple burglaries
- Austin man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- Man accused of multiple Howard County burglaries
- Howard County man pleads guilty to burglaries
- Small community shocked by Howard Co. bank robbery; suspect in custody
- Helicopter crash in Howard County
- Howard County burglar gets probation
- 2 arrested in connection to Austin shooting
- 2nd person charged in connection to Mason City robbery