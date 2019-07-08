Austin man changes plea on sex assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of raping a teenager is changing his plea.

Steven Edwin Simon Jr., 41 of Austin, has entered a guilty plea to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in November 2018 and accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female in her Austin home.

Court documents state that Simon described what happened between him and his victim as an “affair.”

No sentencing date has been set.