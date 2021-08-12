Austin man caught with funny money pleads guilty to drug possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County arrested for possession of drugs and counterfeit cash is pleading guilty.

Danio Dorres, 31 of Austin, was arrested in June 2021 after Austin police say he was reported to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. Police say when Dorres emptied his pockets, officers found a meth pipe and four counterfeit $100 bills.

Court documents state that when Dorres was booked into the Mower County Jail, 1 gram of meth was found on his person.

Dorres has pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for October 13.