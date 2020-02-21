Austin man caught with 52 grams of meth pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man found with meth after a traffic stop is pleading guilty.

Raymond Leonard Sheldon, 53 of Austin, was pulled over on September 24, 2019, for not having a valid driver’s license. The arresting sheriff’s deputy said Sheldon appeared under the influence and failed four field sobriety tests and then refused to submit to either a blood or urine test.

Court documents state a search of Sheldon’s vehicle turned up 52 grams of methamphetamine, two meth pipes, plastic baggies, a digital scale, and razor blades with meth residue on them.

Sheldon pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree possession of meth and 3rd degree DWI. His sentencing is set for April 16.