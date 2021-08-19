Austin man arrested with Molotov cocktail found not competent tor trial

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested standing next to a fire near a line of gas cans has been found not competent to stand trial.

Ashton Joseph Shrewsberry, 28 of Austin, was arrested on May 17 and charged with being a violent felon in possession of an incendiary device. Austin police say they were called to the 1300 block of 5th Avenue NW and found numerous gas cans lined along the street with a fire burning next to them.

Officers say the fire was dangerously close to the gas cans and Shrewsberry was near the fire. Police say there was also a Molotov cocktail sitting in the street and Shrewsberry told them he was just using it to store extra gasoline, and the rag sticking out of the bottle was to keep the gas from spilling.

Officers say Shrewsberry appeared to be under the influence of a drug and talked about burning down his house and trailers parked on the street.

After a mental evaluation, Shrewsberry was ruled incompetent to stand trial. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $50,000 bond.