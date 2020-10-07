Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant; property search leads to other arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 26-year-old Austin man has been picked up on a federal drug warrant.

Police said Ojulu Omot was arrested Tuesday morning after he left a house in the 1900 block of 6th Ave. SW.

In addition to the federal warrant, Omot was found with 53.94 grams of marijuana during the arrest.

The Mower County Jail lists Omot being held on a first-degree controlled substance crime.

A search warrant was subsequently served at that location later in the day and 23-year-old Opaka Nathanael, of Austin, was arrested on several local warrants.

He was found with methamphetamine and marijuana.