Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2nd person arrested in connection to March homicide in Olmsted County Full Story

Austin man arrested on 1st-degree arson charge after house fire

One person had to be rescued by the fire department during the incident.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 9:49 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection to a house fire.

James Slavan is being held in the Mower County Jail for allegedly starting the residence on fire Wednesday. Slavan also lives at the residence.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. NW at 3:13 p.m. after a reported house fire with two occupants inside.

One of the individuals inside was able to get out on their own while police had to rescue another person by ladder out a window.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events