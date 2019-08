Austin man arrested on 1st-degree arson charge after house fire

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection to a house fire.

James Slavan is being held in the Mower County Jail for allegedly starting the residence on fire Wednesday. Slavan also lives at the residence.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. NW at 3:13 p.m. after a reported house fire with two occupants inside.

One of the individuals inside was able to get out on their own while police had to rescue another person by ladder out a window.