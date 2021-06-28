Austin man arrested in Albert Lea after he's found with drugs, stun gun

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Austin man is facing two felony charges after a traffic stop that began with a vehicle driving through a front yard and ended with officers finding drugs and a stun gun.

Darron Miller, 37, is facing felony charges of prohibited possession of an incapacitation device and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Miller drove through a yard Sunday at 621 11th St. E. before he was pulled over. An officer noticed a black box in the back seat that had the orange cap of a syringe sticking out in the vehicle.

The vehicle was then searched and a digital scale and more syringes were located. A pink stun gun was located in Miller's pocket and once activated it had the same buzzing sound a Taser makes.