Austin man arrested for threatening to kill officer

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - What began as a trespass call resulted in a man facing charges for spitting in the face of an officer before threatening to kill the officer.

Oman Onyongo, 35, was located on Jan. 1 at the Apollo gas station after a report of him trespassing at an apartment complex.

Onyongo had a blood-alcohol level of .284, according to court documents, and was uncooperative before he spit in the officer’s face.

While at the hospital due to the high BAC, Onyongo allegedly threatened to kill the officer with a firearm and attempted to spit on hospital staff.