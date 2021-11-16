Austin man arrested for robbery of taxi driver that was caught on video

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a taxi driver earlier this month that was caught on camera.

Quindell Jefferson, 23, is facing a felony robbery charge in connection to the incident the night of Nov. 2.

Court documents state Jefferson asked for change from a $100 bill and then attempted to rob the taxi driver.

Surveillance video from a convenience store from Nov. 2 helped lead authorities to Jefferson. Jefferson was in custody on unrelated charges in Dodge County before he was arrested for the robbery.