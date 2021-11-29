Austin man arrested for arson at a hotel, said he was in meth-induced state

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 45-year-old Austin man who said he was in a meth-induced state is facing an arson charge in connection to a fire started at the Days Inn.

Jesus Camacho is facing two felony arson charges in connection to a fire started earlier this month.

Authorities said Camacho twice asked to use the phone at the hotel, and after being denied, a fire was started a short time later.

Cardboard boxes in a hallway were lit on fire and resulted in the sprinkler system being activated.

Camacho was interviewed last week and said he had been hearing voices in his head and said he thought his daughter was being held captive there.

"The defendant said he then left the motel and waited under a tree. The defendant said he thought he saw his daughter leave the motel, but he was not sure," court documents state.