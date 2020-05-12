Austin man arrested after slow-speed pursuit ends in collision

AUSTIN, Minn. – Charges are pending after Austin police say a man who repeatedly fled from traffic stops crashed into another vehicle.

Police were called to the 900 block of Oakland Avenue West around 1:30 pm Monday on a report of someone driving under the influence. Officers located the suspect vehicle parked and empty in the 700 block of 1st Avenue NW. Police say a man got into the vehicle and drove east in the westbound lane until turning north onto 6th Street NW.

An officer followed the vehicle as it turned down 3rd Avenue NW and activated his emergency lights when it began driving down the middle of the road. The vehicle sped off and the officer turned off his emergency lights to avoid a high speed pursuit but continued to follow the vehicle, trying to pull it over again after it stopped in the intersection of 11th Street NW and 2nd Avenue NW and another squad car parked in front of it.

Austin police say the driver went around the parked squad car and turned east onto 1st Avenue NW. An officer followed with his emergency lights off and eventually saw the suspect vehicle crash into a van driven by an 88-year-old man at the intersection of 11th Street NW and 2nd Avenue NW.

The driver of the van suffered bruising and a cut to his left arm.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Austin, tried to leave the scene but was caught by a Mower County sheriff’s deputy. Police say he appeared to be under the influence and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Official charges are pending a review by the Mower County Attorney’s office.