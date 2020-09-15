Austin man arrested after slow-speed scooter chase, scuffling with officers

AUSTIN, Minn. - A slow-speed scooter chase that averaged 20 miles per hour ended late Monday night when a man was Tased after struggling with authorities.

Austin police said the scooter was being operated without headlights or taillights in the 900 block of 6th Ave. SE. at 11 p.m.

The driver, 42-year-old Joshua Bollinger, attempted to elude officers on the bike trail, through yards and around construction barricades.

Bollinger eventually lost control in the construction zone mud on 5th St. SE before he attempted to flee on foot.

He was taken into custody after what law enforcement called "a brief physical struggle

A small canister of a tear gas compound was located at the scene is believed to be suspected methamphetamine. He is also facing charges of DWI.