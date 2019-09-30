Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Austin man arrested after gunfire report to stand trial

Darnell Jones
Darnell Jones

Remains in jail on $250,000 bond.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after police investigated a report of shots fired is pleading not guilty.

Darnell Jones, 29 of Austin, was arrested on September 7 and charged with being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Austin police say they were contacted about gunshots in the 300 block of 11th Street NW and arrived on scene to find Jones standing in a yard with a firearm hanging out of his pocket. Officers say Jones did not obey their commands, went around the block, and had to be shot with a taser before being taken into custody.

Officers say a gun found in a flowerpot was traced to a nearby home where a vehicle had been shot at. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Jones’ trial is set to begin March 2, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 89°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Community Events