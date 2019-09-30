Austin man arrested after gunfire report to stand trial

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after police investigated a report of shots fired is pleading not guilty.
Darnell Jones, 29 of Austin, was arrested on September 7 and charged with being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Austin police say they were contacted about gunshots in the 300 block of 11th Street NW and arrived on scene to find Jones standing in a yard with a firearm hanging out of his pocket. Officers say Jones did not obey their commands, went around the block, and had to be shot with a taser before being taken into custody.
Officers say a gun found in a flowerpot was traced to a nearby home where a vehicle had been shot at. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Jones’ trial is set to begin March 2, 2020.
