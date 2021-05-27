Austin man arrested after discovery of 217 grams of marijuana is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – The discovery of drugs, a gun, and surveillance cameras result in probation for a Mower County man.

Daniel Patrick Embrickson, 36 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, 40 hours of community work service, and a $500 fine. Embrickson pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm as a drug user.

Law enforcement arrested Embrickson in January 2020 after they said a search of his home found 217.30 grams of marijuana, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, a .22 caliber rifle, and several surveillance cameras inside and outside the home.

Embrickson has been given a stay of adjudication on the drug possession charge, meaning it will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.