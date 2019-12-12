Austin man already in prison gets more time behind bars

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s more time in prison for man who pleaded guilty to crimes in two counties.

Joshua James Allen, 32 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 542 days already served. Allen pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs in Mower County. Authorities say he sold just over 28 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential information in May 2018.

That drug sale took place about a month before Allen was involved in pistol whipping a man, stealing his television, then leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He got seven years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in Freeborn County.