Austin man accused of threatening to shoot a woman pleads guilty

Troy Moody Troy Moody

Police say he had a shotgun and a revolver.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot a grocery store worker is pleading guilty.

Troy Lamont Moody, 53 of Austin, was charged with three counts of illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition, four counts counts of stalking, and one count of terroristic threats after a May 2018 incident at the Aldi Grocery store on 17th Street NW in Austin. A store employee says Moody threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him her phone number, then again threatened to shoot her if she told anyone about it.

That led Austin police to search Moody’s home and say they found a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded revolver, and ammunition.

Moody has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition and one count of stalking. His sentencing is set for April 11.

