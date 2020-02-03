Austin man accused of swindling around $500K from SE Minnesota golf course

BYRON, Minn. - An Austin man in charge of handling the finances at a southeastern Minnesota golf course is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly swindling the course out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gordon Perkins, 63, is facing 15 felony charges related to fraud and swindling money dating back to 2012 at Somerby Golf Course.

“It’s started out as smaller purchases at Sam’s Club. By the middle of 2013, the charges increased and starting to include grocery items and full shopping trips that were not business-related,” court documents state. In 2018 alone, Perkins is accused of racking up more than $100K in unauthorized charges.

The use of unauthorized charges by year are as follows:

2012: $1,307.66

2013: $2,415.32

2014: $5,426.34

2015: $9,959.81

2016: $57,406.90

2017: $88,830.85

2018: $108,565.63

2019: $73,698.21

Perkins also allegedly made false claims for reimbursement from the petty cash account.

That false claims were between $5K and $13K in 2012-2015 and in 2018. In 2016-17, he allegedly had false claims of around $30K and $50K.

Perkins told authorities he would reimburse Somerby for unauthorized charges and wrote a check for $75,000. That check was returned for non-sufficient funds.

Perkins used the funds for lawn care services, rental properties, utility bills, a roof replacement, leasing storage units, HVAC and plumbing work, timeshares, air travel and medical bills at Mayo Clinic, court documents state. Social media posts also show Perkins taking various vacations out of the country.

"None of these purchases were related to any legitimate business purpose for Somerby," documents state.

Perkins' employment with the course was terminated in October of 2019.