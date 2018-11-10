Austin man accused of raping a teenager

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is accused of raping a 19-year-old female.

Steven Edwin Simon Jr., 40 of Austin, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Mower County Jail on charges of 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say they were contacted late Tuesday afternoon by an adult friend of the victim who suspected she had been sexually assaulted.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators Simon raped her in her home earlier on Tuesday. The victim told authorities she threw her clothes in the garbage after the attack, then took a bath because she felt “dirty.” After complaining of pain in her vaginal area, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators then say they went to speak with Simon about the incident and he reportedly described what happened between he and the 19-year-old female as an “affair.”

Simon is being held in the Mower County Jail on $25,000 unconditional bond.