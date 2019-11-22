Clear

Austin man accused of more than a dozen sex crimes is sentenced

Andres Barrera
Andres Barrera

Entered an Alford plea after two failed trials.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 12:39 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – More than two years after his arrest for 16 sex crimes, a Mower County man is finally sentenced.

Andres Barrera Jr., 44, of Austin, has been ordered to spend 25 years on supervised probation and pay $21,000 in fines for entering an Alford plea to two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As part of a plea deal, eight counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional six counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct have been dismissed.

Barrera was arrested in August 2017 after Austin police said a minor female accused Barrera of repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 11 years old. Barrera was put on trial twice but neither time could the jury reach a verdict.

He entered an Alford plea in July, which means Barrera will not admit guilt but agrees to accept sentencing.

