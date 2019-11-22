Austin man accused of more than a dozen sex crimes is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – More than two years after his arrest for 16 sex crimes, a Mower County man is finally sentenced.

Andres Barrera Jr., 44, of Austin, has been ordered to spend 25 years on supervised probation and pay $21,000 in fines for entering an Alford plea to two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As part of a plea deal, eight counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional six counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct have been dismissed.

Barrera was arrested in August 2017 after Austin police said a minor female accused Barrera of repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 11 years old. Barrera was put on trial twice but neither time could the jury reach a verdict.

He entered an Alford plea in July, which means Barrera will not admit guilt but agrees to accept sentencing.