Austin man accused of kidnapping elderly woman, holding her hostage

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin man who was under the influence was arrested after a tense situation Tuesday night where he told a woman she was being taken hostage.

Austin Police responded to the Twin Towers Apartments at 10:08 a.m. and could hear a male and female screaming from a unit near the laundry area.

When an officer attempted to open the door, the door was shut on the officer.

After officers entered the apartment, they found a male subject, later identified as Jordan Travis, attempting to keep officers from entering and found an elderly female on the living room floor.

The victim told police that she did not know the man and that he came into the residence and said “they’re after me. They’re after me.”

She said the man threw a fan, knocked down pictures, slammed the walls and grabbed her by throat before pushing her onto the floor.

The victim was eventually able to call 911.

Police said Travis fought with officers before being tased and he said he had consumed two pills of an undisclosed substance.

He’s facing felony charges for kidnapping, burglary along with assault and obstructing the legal process.