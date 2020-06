AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of selling drugs four times to a police informant is pleading guilty.

Tony Viramonh, 32 of Austin, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with 1st degree sale of methamphetamine. Austin police say Viramonh sold meth to an informant on four different occasions during June 2019. The total amount of meth involved was about 19 grams.

Viramonh has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for July 16.