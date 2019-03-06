Austin man accused of child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A school lesson on sex abuse has led to multiple charges against an Austin Man.

Saw Gay Say, 46, is accused of two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. The Austin Police Department says an eight-year-old child reported Say showing the child photos of the private parts of other people on Say’s cell phone. The child made the statement after receiving a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” lesson at school.

Police say during a further interview, the child described physical sexual abuse from Say.

After interviewing Say, police state he admitted to showing the child pornography on his cell phone but claimed it was to “teach” the child what to avoid on the internet. According to police, Say also said he sometimes takes a shower with the child. Court documents state that Say claims he does not know why the child would accuse Say of sexual abuse.

Say is being held in the Mower County Jail on $50,000 bond.