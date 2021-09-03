Austin man accused of attempted murder takes a plea deal

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder is taking a plea deal over Mower County gunfire and a stabbing.

Raul Zavala Jr., 29 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree assault and second-degree assault for an incident on June 21, 2020, in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin.

Investigators say an argument between Zavala and another man escalated to Zavala stabbing the other man in the ear and several times in the back. Zavala also allegedly fired a gun during the fight and a bullet hole was found in the home where it happened.

Police say there was blood all over the floor and on both men. Zavala told officers he defended himself after getting hit in the head with a beer bottle.

No sentencing date has been set. Charges of attempted murder and two more counts of assault will likely be dismissed as part of the plea deal.