Austin looks for community input on potential farmers market expansion

AUSTIN, Minn. - As we continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic the importance of having outdoor locations to social distance has become a priority for communities.

The city of Austin is no different as community leaders consider expanding and relocating the local farmers market.

Impact Austin is collaborating with the city to increase the variety and number of vendors while promoting stronger communities ties to local produce and farmers.

The current location of the market is on Main St. and 3rd Ave but one of the proposed sites is on 4th St.

Impact Austin coordinator Mary Anne Duren says the organization is currently seeking community input on the proposed project expansion.

She hopes the expansion will help connect the community with local farmers saying the project is about, “taking pride in who we are as a community and a space like this allows people to come together and be more connected to one another and their food sources for a community. “

Currently the University of Minnesota is partnering with the city to create an architectural design for community input later this fall.

However, if you want to get involved now, there are two surveys available to the community; they can be found by clicking here.