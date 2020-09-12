Austin kicks of Welcome Week with park clean up

AUSTIN, Minn- Austin residents will be spending the next week welcoming newcomers to the area. The mayor of Austin is proclaiming the upcoming week as “Welcoming Week.”

Saturday, a little over two dozen volunteers helped pick up trash at the Rotary Park in Austin. This is just one-way residents are getting to know their neighbors. Austin native Stephanie Holtorf says Saturdays' event gave her an opportunity to bond with some new people.

"I think its really important for us to have events that show our neighbors in our community that we are welcome and open to them,” said Stephanie Holtorf