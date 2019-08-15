Clear

Austin house fire being investigated for arson

Austin Fire Chief Tim Mccoy says arson cases are rare.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- An Austin man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection to a house fire.

James Slavan is being held in the Mower County Jail for allegedly starting the residence on fire Wednesday. Slavan also lives at the residence.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. NW at 3:13 p.m. after a reported house fire with two occupants inside.

One of the individuals inside was able to get out on their own while police had to rescue another person from the roof with a ladder.

Austin Fire Chief Tim Mccoy says arson cases are rare.

"The state marshalls office investigates most of our fires they come in to gather information from the occupant," Mccoy said. " They will sample from the scene to the BCA."

The case is currently being investigated by Austin PD and the Austin Fire Department. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annalsie gets arrested

Image

Arson follow up

Image

Back to school drive

Image

DWI extra enforcement

Image

Deer Hunting in Iowa

Image

Fundraising For The Glady Mae Animal Sanctuary

Image

Code Blue Alert

Image

Rochester Murder Investigation

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Community Events