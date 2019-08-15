Austin house fire being investigated for arson

AUSTIN, Minn- An Austin man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection to a house fire.

James Slavan is being held in the Mower County Jail for allegedly starting the residence on fire Wednesday. Slavan also lives at the residence.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. NW at 3:13 p.m. after a reported house fire with two occupants inside.

One of the individuals inside was able to get out on their own while police had to rescue another person from the roof with a ladder.

Austin Fire Chief Tim Mccoy says arson cases are rare.

"The state marshalls office investigates most of our fires they come in to gather information from the occupant," Mccoy said. " They will sample from the scene to the BCA."

The case is currently being investigated by Austin PD and the Austin Fire Department.