Austin hotel project moves forward

The public objection period is over.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Cobblestone Hotels is approved to build a new hotel in Austin just South of the old Hy-Vee building.

At its quarterly meeting Wednesday night, Austin Port Authority discussed the next steps for the project. The 20-day public objection period ended, and City Administrator and Executive Director of the Port Authority Craig Clark says that no one spoke up against the project. In fact, he says he's received a lot of positive feedback from the community about the hotel. "Quite a bit, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. The community will be seeing a new hotel in the community and places for people to stay," he says.

Now that the public objection period is over, Cobblestone Hotels will move forward with design plans and financing.

There are currently four Cobblestone Hotels in Minnesota, and 24 in Iowa.

